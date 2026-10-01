Assam: MP Jogen Mohan slams Congress over allegations against ECI

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SIVASAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a press conference at its district office in Sivasagar town on Wednesday, where Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Mohan criticised the Congress over its allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Addressing the media, Mohan alleged that the opposition Congress had made false allegations against the Election Commission and was attempting to create unrest in the country. He said that following the Election Commission's clarifications on the issues raised, the Congress and its leadership had been placed in a difficult position.

The BJP MP also criticised the Congress over its allegations concerning the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He claimed that the decision to introduce EVMs in elections was taken during the Congress-led government in 1988. He pointed out that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain, had themselves won elections conducted using the same electoral process.

Mohan further criticised Congress leaders for their stand on India's efforts to counter terrorist attacks, alleging that their statements had embarrassed the party before the people.

Responding to a question from journalists on why the BJP was defending an independent constitutional institution such as the Election Commission, Mohan said that the party had raised the issue in the interest of strengthening democracy.

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