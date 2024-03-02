Assam State Cabinet Approves Rs. 4546.74 Crore Loan From NABARD

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet approved a loan of Rs. 4546.74 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on the night of March 1 for the construction of Anganwadi centres and embankments in Assam.

This decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting held at Dispur and chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta, while addressing the press, informed that the cabinet meeting approved the proposal of four companies, who are keen on investing in Assam.

The Minister revealed that these companies will make an investment of Rs. 1,612 crore, which will provide direct employment to 4,125 people in the state.