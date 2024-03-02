Assam State Cabinet Approves Rs. 4546.74 Crore Loan From NABARD

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet approved a loan of Rs. 4546.74 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on the night of March 1 for the construction of Anganwadi centres and embankments in Assam.
This decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting held at Dispur and chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta, while addressing the press, informed that the cabinet meeting approved the proposal of four companies, who are keen on investing in Assam.
The Minister revealed that these companies will make an investment of Rs. 1,612 crore, which will provide direct employment to 4,125 people in the state.
He went on to say that the policy of setting up poultry farms on a commercial scale was approved by the cabinet.
Mahanta added that the state government will hand out a capital subsidy of five crore rupees and a total subsidy of ten crore rupees in this regard.
Meanwhile, the State Cabinet today approved four investment proposals worth Rs 1,612 crore, besides expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrashekharan for the decision to set up a semiconductor ATMP unit in Jagiroad in Assam by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd.
The new projects are: Maxim Infrastructure and Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 330 crore), KD Iron and Steel Co. (Rs 325 crore), Topcem India (Rs. 742 crore), and Flexcom Plast Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 215 crore).
Briefing the media after the Cabinet, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said, "The Cabinet decided to construct a three-lane flyover stretching from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi bridge in Jorhat with an estimated cost of Rs 164 crore.”
He further said, “With the expiry of the terms of the panchayats in the state, district commissioners, circle officers, and BDOs will be chairpersons of such institutions for the continuation of various works till the next panchayat election. The Cabinet also brought an amendment to the Right to Public Service Act and entrusted more responsibilities to the officials.”
ALSO READ: Assam Tourism Launches Amar Alohi Homestay Scheme To Empower Local Communities
ALSO WATCH: