Sikkim: Inaugural Landing of 26-Seater MI172 Helicopter by CM Signals New Era in High-Altitude Tourism

GANGTOK: The Burtuk Helipad was lit up for a special day, organised by Tourism and Civil Aviation Department. It was the Helicopter Pravesh Puja marking its first landing and start of commercial activities of a powerful 26-seater twin-engine MI172 Helicopter. The leading figure at the event was the Chief Minister, helping the area make a big jump in its aviation field.
The MI172 helicopter, which stood at the center of the event is a blend of toughness and flexibility, manufactured in Russia. Its strength and flexibility make it unique, able to perform many tasks. One standout feature is Its seating. It can comfortably fit 26 passengers at sea level.
What makes MI172 shine is its specific design for high-altitude environments. This makes it a key tool for carrying a large number of people to heights, something that no other helicopter in the world can do. This development opens a big door for tourism and connectivity into previously unreachable terrains.
Many important dignitaries were present including Mr. Biswanath Sommadder, Chief Justice, Mr. BS Panth, Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Mr. GT Dhungel, MLA, Tadong, Mr. YT Lepcha, MLA, Gangtok, Mr. Nell Bahadur Chettri, Mayor of GMC, Mr. VB Pathak, Chief Secretary, Mr. Lukendra Rasaily, Chairman of STDC, Mr. AK Singh, DGP, Mr. R Telang, Additional Chief Secretary, Mr. Prakash Chhetri, Secretary of Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Mr. Tushar Nikhare, District Collector, Mr. Neeraj Pradhan, Chief Engineer, and others from the department.
Inauguration of the MI172 helicopter is a breakthrough, not just in tech, but also in boosting travel and better linking the area. Its standout features and ability to handle tough landscapes grow new possibilities for discovery and boosting the economy. This stamps the MI172 as a true pioneer in the field of high-up flying.
ALSO WATCH: