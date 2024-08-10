Assam: NABARD's Chief General Manager Loken Das Launches ITDP Program in Udalguri

MANGALDAI: Chief General Manager of NABARD, Assam Region Loken Das, on Thursday launched a new project on precision farming for two hundred tribal farmers at Boro Bazar village in the Udalguri part of Bechimari Development Block of Darrang district. NABARD Assam has sanctioned Tribal Development Fund (TDF) under Integrated Tribal Development Project for orchard-based farming, inter-cropping and holistic development of tribal communities in 12 villages of the area by adopting smart farming techniques. ‘IoT’ based precision farming interventions have been used for the first time by NABARD in TDF project in Assam. The project implemented by local NGO ‘ROAD’ aiming at the benefit of the tribal population towards overall economic upliftment of the community.

Further, with the use of IoT based interventions, the community would be benefitted, thereby largely reducing their drudgery level. Speaking on the occasion CGM Das said, “IoT based precision farming that would be used in the projects with devices like Automatic Wireless Weather Station which will be beneficial for collecting real time weather information, humidity, rain, solar radiation, wind direction and wind speed, fully Automatic Irrigation System, solar power pest control device and solar moisture sensor’. CGM Das further informed that based on the success of these interventions similar activities would be taken in other NABARD project interventions in Assam.

