NGO and NABARD Bank Collaborate to Train SHG Members in Bamboo Craft at Tamulpur Workshop

GORESWAR: Under the active cooperation of the Livelihood Enterprise Development, a Goreswar based socio-economic NGO, Uttar Betna Samaj Sankaskar Bahini organized a 20-day-long workshop to provide training to the SHG members on making bamboo craft products in association of the NABARD bank at Oubari in Tamulpur district recently.

In this connection, a concluding ceremony was held in the premises of Oubari Binapani LP School. Golap Chandra Kalita, general secretary of the NGO, chaired the meeting while Madhab Chandra Kalita, president of the NGO delivered his speech on rehabilitation through reintegration and occupational engagement.

Sushmita Bezbaruah, a physically disabled woman who was working in Bamboo jewellery product for a long time, imparted the craft training to the interested 30 SHG members of the locality.

Utpal Bezbaruah, District NABARD Bank Manager briefed about different skill development trainings conducted by the NABARD bank and assured that a training-cum-bamboo production centre will be initiated soon in the area.

In his address, he also stated that the creation of self occupational avenues by organizing skill development programmes would be a great help to the SHG members in their rehabilitation.

To mark the closing ceremony of the workshop, an exhibition of bamboo products was made by the women of the SHG members. Certificates were also given to the participants who had undergone the training at the concluding ceremony.

Also Read: Domino’s pizza shop in Kokrajhar shuttered for racist remarks

Also Watch: