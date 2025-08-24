Assam & Nagaland teams meet to foster joint conservation in Rengma Reserve Forest

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: In a significant step toward strengthening inter-state cooperation, delegations from the Governments of Assam and Nagaland visited the Rengma Reserve Forest on Saturday to deliberate on plantation and conservation measures along the inter-state boundary. The Assam delegation was led by Chandramohan Patowary, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, while the Nagaland team was headed by Y. Patton, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Home and Border Affairs.

The high-level meeting, held at Bidyapur Field in Uriamghat, was attended by senior political leaders, forest officials, and police officers from both states. Key representatives included Biswajit Phukan, MLA Sarupathar; M.K. Yadav, Special Chief Secretary (Forest), Assam; and Sandeep Kumar, PCCF & HoFF. District officials from Golaghat, including DC Pulak Mahanta and SSP Rajen Singh, were also present.

Nagaland’s delegation featured MLAs Achumbemo Kikon (Bhandari) and Y. Mhonbemo Humtsoe (Wokha), along with senior officers including Commissioner Gregory Thejawelie, APCCF (Territorial) Senthil Kumar M, IGP Jasbir Singh, and district heads from Wokha and Niuland.

The discussions highlighted the importance of ecological restoration, conservation of forest resources, and the need for collaborative efforts to ensure smooth plantation activities in the sensitive Rengma Reserve Forest area. Both sides agreed that the plantation drive would be formally launched following consultations between the Chief Ministers of Assam and Nagaland.

Reaffirming their shared commitment, the two governments emphasized the significance of protecting forests and promoting sustainable development in border regions.

