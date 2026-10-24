Assam: Nagaon celebrates birth anniversary of ‘Sur-Ratna’ Jagya Bezbaruah’s legacy

Correspondent

NAGAON: The Kolong River, which divides Nagaon town, has long been a source of inspiration for poets, writers and lyricists, adding a unique charm to the cultural landscape of the town. From poet Devakanta Barua, renowned for Sagor Dekhisa, to literary figures Mahim Bora and Naba Kanta Barua, and lyricist Jagya Bezbaruah, many distinguished personalities have drawn inspiration from the riverbank to create poems and songs.

It was along the banks of the Kolong that renowned lyricist and composer Jagya Bezbaruah created numerous timeless songs. To commemorate the 87th birth anniversary of the late musical legend, a melodious musical evening titled “Suror Din” (Day of Melody) was organised on Wednesday evening at the Nagaon District Library auditorium, situated on the banks of the Kolong River.

The programme was organised by the Jagya Bezbaruah Composed Songs Preservation Committee, Nagaon, in collaboration with several cultural and musical organisations, including Gandhar, Sangeet Shilpi Mancha, Nagaon Natya Mandir, Sadhana Kala Kendra, Sangeetalaya Sangeet Vidyalaya, Sur-Sadhana Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Parijat Sangeet Vidyalaya, Sundaram Natya Gosthi, Abinashwar Gosthi, Kisholoy, Kallol, Sutradhar, Shilpi Samaj Assam, Assam Shilpi Kanan, Nayan Tara Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Basis Club, Saptak and Ek Sangeet Yatra, among others.

The programme commenced with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp before the portrait of the late Jagya Bezbaruah by his wife, Minati Bezbaruah. A mangalacharan presented by Maitreyee Deka marked the beginning of the evening’s proceedings. Eminent artist Ramen Choudhury formally inaugurated the event.

Jagya Bezbaruah’s family felicitated distinguished guests, including artists Surya Goswami, Ramen Choudhury, Haidar Ali, and Bipul Barua. The programme also honoured renowned music personalities Golap Bora, Ariful Haque, Tarun Kalita, and Kanak Sharma.

The organisers announced the presentation of the “Sur-Ratna Jagya Bezbaruah Memorial Award” to eminent musician Pulak Banerjee. The organisers announced that they would present the award to the recipient at his residence since he could not attend the event. The gathering read out a message from Banerjee.

A special musical attraction of the evening was a sarod recital by eminent sarod player Tarun Kalita, who presented the melody of “Sur-Ratna” on the instrument. A chorus performance of the song Bukhur Majedi Boy added to the musical ambience.

More than 20 singers and musicians performed during the programme, captivating the audience from evening until late at night. The participating artists included Ariful Haque, Anup Hazarika, Mrigen Das, Apurba Kakati, Nilotpal Gayon, Suwagmoni Mahanta, Dulomoni Saikia, Rimli Sharma Bora, Mridumoni Saikia, Geetamoni Sharma, Riturani Mousumi, Bhaskar Bordoloi, Barun Bikash, Santosh Kalita, Pallabi Kalita, Krishna Das, Tutumoni Bora, Jurimoni Bora, Sangeeta Saikia, Rajib Chakraborty, Birinchi Bora, Chandana Deka, Dipu Bhuyan, Indrani Bora, Chandana Bezbaruah, Hrishika Bora and Ayushree Das, among others.