Kokrajhar: Adya Shraddha of legendary singer Arun Chandra Narzary performed

KOKRAJHAR: The Adya Shraddha of Bodo legendary singer Arun Chandra Narzary entitled “Dengkhwni Olongbar”, was held at his birthplace, Tulsibil, under the Gossaigaon subdivision in Kokrajhar district today.

Late Narzary, who died on April 10 last at the age of 79, sang the songs of the 1st Bodo feature film, “Alayaron”, which received the Rajat Kamal national film award in 1986. Many Bodo melodious songs were sung by him, which makes him an immortal legend of the history of the Bodo audio industry. Besides, he was also a writer and a poet who created some novels. He was also associated with the Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA).

As part of the program, a rich floral tribute was paid to his portrait by his wife, Urmila Narzary, followed by the release of a souvenir, “Dengkhwni Olongbar: Arun Chandra Narzary,” by the president of the BSS, Gapinath Borgoyari. In his speech, Borgoyari said the late Arun Chandra Narzary was not only a singer but also a writer. He said the late Narzary had an extraordinary quality of singing melody songs. He also said he was a great inspiration for the new singers and will remain as the source of institutions that promote Bodo music and culture.

Sitting minister UG Brahma said late Arun Chandra Narzary had immense contributions in the Bodo audio industry, and he and his contemporary singers created a new dimension in the Bodo audio movement. He said the songs of late Narzary should be preserved and converted to new versions for the new generations.

The memorial lecture was also attended by ex-MP SK Bwiswmuthiary; MLA and BTC EM Rabiram Narzary; EM Prakash Basumatary; renowned film director Jwngdao Bodosa; General Secretary of the ABSU Khanindra Basumatary; president of the Boro Samaj Afad Benudhar Basumatary; prominent writers Dr Anjali Basumatary and Virgin Jecova Basumatary; Advisor of Dularai Boro Harimu Afad Rahendra Nath Brahma; ex-presidents of the DBHA Rajani Swargiary and Billa Kr. Brahma; noted singers Ashok Brahma, Gunabati Brahma and Mina Dwimary; and leaders of various organizations.

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