Assam: Nagaon District observes Phulaguri Dhewa Memorial Day

NAGAON: The Nagaon district commemorated the 164th anniversary of the historic Phulaguri Dhewa, a pivotal event in India’s freedom struggle on Saturday.

The day was observed with great reverence and patriotism, paying tribute to the brave farmers who laid down their lives fighting against British colonial rule.

The memorial ceremony was held at the Phulaguri Dhewa memorial site, where dignitaries including local MLA Shashikanta Das, and Debashish Sarma, District Commissioner of Nagaon, were present. The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by a moment of silence and the lighting of lamps to pay homage to the martyrs.

In his address, Shashikanta Das recounted the glorious history of Phulaguri Dhewa, highlighting its significance in India’s freedom struggle. He emphasized the bravery and sacrifices made by the farmers who fought against the British colonial administration’s oppressive policies, including the ban on afghani cultivation and the imposition of exorbitant taxes on char and chaporis.

The District Commissioner, Debashish Sarma, in his speech, paid tribute to the courageous role played by the farmers during the rebellion. He stressed the importance of preserving the historical site and spreading awareness about its significance among the masses, particularly the younger generation.

The ceremony saw a large gathering of local residents, members of various organizations, and officials, who paid their respects to the martyrs and reaffirmed their commitment to the nation’s freedom and sovereignty.

