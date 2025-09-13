Nowgong Girls’ College celebrates 64th foundation day with Memorial Lecture and Student Awards

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nowgong Girls’ College celebrated its 64th foundation day on Friday. The celebration began with the hoisting of the college flag by the President of the Governing Body, Dr Tukeshwar Nath, followed by a melodious chorus presented by the students.

In fond remembrance of the college’s Founder, Late Mahesh Chandra Dev Goswami, an open meeting and the Mahesh Chandra Dev Goswami Memorial Lecture were organized. Delivering the inaugural address, Dr Kulen Chandra Das, Principal of Nowgong Girls’ College, recalled the glorious journey of the institution over the years and expressed gratitude to all members for their contributions. He highlighted the college’s prospects for fostering the overall growth of students through the introduction of courses in Sattriya Nritya, Borgeet, and Handloom workshops.

The invited guest speaker, Prof Utpal Bora, Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, delivered an inspiring lecture on ‘Inspiring Naturalists: Women Who Reimagined Our Planet.’ Through the remarkable life stories of renowned figures such as Jane Goodall, Juliane Koepcke, Wangari Maathai, Karen Bakker, Rachel Carson, etc. Prof Utpal Bora encouraged young women to pursue excellence and take these pioneers as role models.

On this occasion, Dr Amiya Pator of the Department of Assamese was felicitated for receiving the State NSS Award (2022–23).

Along with the celebration, the college also presented 16 awards to meritorious students of various departments. The college’s centre for Translation and Publication inaugurated seven books, including Pramiti (Vol. II), Unmesh, Alap: 10 Interviews, The Green Treasure, and Quest (Vol. II).

Adding a cultural touch, the Bohemian Club of Nowgong Girls’ College staged a drama based on William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice.

