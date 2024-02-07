Assam: Nagaon police arrested five persons in connection to robberies

NAGAON: Following the repeated robberies on NH 37 in Nagaon district, Nagaon police arrested five persons of a gang of dacoits, among which three were arrested from Nagaon PS area while two were arrested on Monday from Borghat under Rupahihat PS and Konuwamai area under Samaguri PS.

Sources claimed that in connection with the ongoing sensational dacoity incidents, Nagaon police arrested Pappu Bora, Shoriful Islam and Mahmud Hussain from Nagaon Dakorghat under Nagaon PS on Sunday. Police recovered Rs 1.80 lakh in cash, a luxury car bearing registration number AS 23N 6177 from their possessions and also recovered a vehicle hijacked by them.

Also Read: Assam: Puspa Gogoi, former principal of Jhanji HS school, passes away

Also Watch: