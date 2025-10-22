Assam: Sangrami Sena condemns attack on journalist in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Sangrami Sena, Assam has strongly condemned the attack on journalist Narayan Saikia of Pratidin Times while he was covering a news event at Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, on October 20. The organization has demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and urged authorities to ensure the safety and security of journalists in Assam. In a press statement, Mintu Duwara, joint general secretary of the organization’s central committee, called on the government to take urgent measures to protect journalists across the state. The Sangrami Sena, Assam also expressed its solidarity with Narayan Saikia and demanded swift action against those responsible for the attack.

