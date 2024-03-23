ICSSR sponsored international conference on traditional knowledge organized at Nowgong College (Autonomous)

NAGAON: In a gesture to fuse traditional wisdom with contemporary scientific advancement, Nowgong College (Autonomous), organized a two-day-long ICSSR sponsored international conference on “Exploring Traditional Knowledge: Bridging Past and Future” on March 22 at the college premise. The conference aims at establishing a bridge between traditional knowledge systems and modern scientific practices.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Mazinder, principal of the college delivered the welcome address at the very beginning and spoke on the significance of traditional knowledge. The IQAC coordinator and organizing secretary of the conference Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia gave a brief introduction of the prestigious institution and spoke on the intention behind organizing the conference.

The Vice Chancellor of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva University, Professor Mridul Hazarika ceremonially inaugurated the conference. In his inaugural speech, Dr Hazarika mentioned the rich diversity of Indian knowledge systems and pointed out how modern science can depend on these knowledge systems to achieve further progress.

Prof Achintya Nayan Bezbarua from North Dakota State University, America, delivered his speech as the guest of honour and focused on the need to document, record and preserve our traditional knowledge, so that the future generation can inherit that rich legacy.

Dr Bhujang Babode, the coordinator of “Research for Resonance Foundation”, Nagpur, Maharashtra, graced the inaugural programme, and spoke on the necessity to turn from worshipping western knowledge toward restoring our indigenous knowledge systems. Following his speech, the abstracts of the conference were released in the online platform Zenedo. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first conference in Assam and in the entire North East to use this platform for publishing the conference abstracts.

Dr Jagannath Biswakarma, an alumnus of Nowgong College (Autonomous) and currently a scientist in the University of Bristol, UK, has initiated the entire process and mentioned the North East as a rich reservoir of traditional knowledge. Dr A. K. Thakur, Professor of History in North East Hills University, spoke on the amazing reservoir of tribal or indigenous knowledge, particularly in the context of the hill states of the North East. He mentioned how some tribal communities in these areas use traditional herbs to cure diseases and wounds, instead of using modern medicines. Dr Farishta Yasmin, the Academic Member Secretary of the college offered her vote of thanks in the inaugural programme.

