Police constable Makaram Hussain arrested on charge of leaking prior information in Nagaon district

NAGAON: Makaram Hussain, a police constable deployed as a bodyguard of a Deputy Superintendent of Police at Nagaon police, was arrested on charge of leaking prior information about police operation or other movements to some dreaded drugs mafia in the district on Thursday. Sources claimed that the arrested police constable allegedly had been taking bribe from the drugs mafia in return of information. The matter has come to the light during a secret operation conducted by crime branch of Nagaon police. Subsequently, SP Swapnanil Deka and SP Deka instructed the official concerned of crime branch to arrest him immediately, sources said, adding that the arrested police constable was quizzed for a long time to unearth all in details regarding his involvement in the issue. Earlier, during the tenure of then SP Dankarbrata Raimedhi, one police constable was also arrested for leaking prior information about police operation or movement to drug mafia in the district.

