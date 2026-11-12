Assam: OIL raises ex gratia assistance to Rs 25 lakh for families of six Tengakhat fire victims

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Oil India Limited (OIL) expressed profound grief over the demise of six persons in the fire incident at its Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF), Tengakhat, on November 6. The company extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. It said that following the incident, OIL made every effort to provide the injured with the best available medical care and extended all possible assistance to them and their families.

Despite sustained medical efforts, the injured persons succumbed to their injuries. OIL said that it remains focused on facilitating medical care for the surviving injured person and supporting all affected families.

OIL has enhanced its previously announced ad hoc ex gratia assistance from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for each deceased person's family. Separately, the contractor firm has announced ad hoc ex gratia assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each deceased person's family and Rs 5 lakh for each injured person's family.

Also Read: South Kamrup Tops Assam's NFDP Registration Drive with 14,457 Entries