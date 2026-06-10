Nagaon University and Art Village ink MoU to promote heritage and traditional arts

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NAGAON: In a significant step towards the preservation and promotion of Assam’s rich cultural heritage, Nagaon University and Art Village, Nagaon (Museum and Research Centre), have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in the fields of heritage preservation, research, education, museum development, and traditional arts.

The MoU aims to create a strong academic and cultural partnership that will benefit students, researchers, artistes, and the wider community. Under the agreement, both institutions will work together to promote and preserve Assam’s traditional art forms, including the unique traditions of Sanchipat manuscripts and Puthi Chitra (manuscript painting).

As part of the collaboration, the two institutions will jointly undertake research, documentation, and publication projects related to traditional art and cultural heritage. The agreement also provides opportunities for internships, hands-on training, and practical learning experiences for students, enabling them to gain valuable exposure to heritage management, museum practices, and archival studies.

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