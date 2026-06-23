NAGAON: Vishnu-Vasudeva Idol Consecrated at Historic Narowa Bali Satra

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A newly crafted Vishnu-Vasudeva idol was consecrated recently at Narowa Bali Satra, a heritage Vaishnavite monastery located about 5 km north of Batadroba, the holy birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

The satra, rich in ancient relics associated with the guru, recently made headlines when a tall, stone-carved Vishnu-Vasudeva idol, believed to be among the tallest in Northeast India, was unearthed in a damaged state during excavation work near the old Kirtan Ghar.

Modelled on the recovered idol, the managing committee commissioned a new statue crafted from high-quality Vietnamese marble in Rajasthan. The idol was ceremonially installed in a newly built Doul on June 17.

During the event, Bijoy Bhuyan, a noted environmental conservationist, was conferred with the 'Restorer of the decade' award. Two academic books by former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Dr Nomita Kalita, and Rupankar Devagoswami were also ceremonially released.

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