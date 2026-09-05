Assam: Nalbari Celebrates 39th Janmashtami Mahotsav, Marks VHP’s 62nd Foundation Day

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The 39th Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav was celebrated with a daylong programme at the Hari Mandir premises in Nalbari on Friday, marking the 62nd Foundation Day of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). The celebration was organised by the Nalbari District Committee of the VHP in association with Hari Mandir, Nalbari.

The programme began with Krishna Vandana from 5:45 am to 7 am. At 9 am, the religious flag was hoisted by Kamaleswar Rajbongshi, President of the VHP Nalbari District Committee. This was followed by the hoisting of the Hari Mandir flag by Jayanta Mallabaruah, President of the temple. A religious flag was also hoisted atop the Manikut of the main temple. A religious discussion meeting, procession, and competitions were organised on the occasion.

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