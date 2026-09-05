Assam: Strong public reaction in Nalbari over redefinition of PS jurisdictions

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Strong reactions have emerged in Nalbari district, as well as in other parts of Assam, following a recent notification issued by the Home and Political Department of the Assam Government to redraw the jurisdictional boundaries of 312 police stations in the state in accordance with the boundaries of the respective Legislative Assembly constituencies. The move has triggered concern and dissatisfaction among residents of Nalbari district, particularly after the jurisdiction of a total of 36 villages was shifted between Mukalmua and Belsor police stations.

While the government has cited administrative convenience as the basis for the reorganisation, residents fear that the changes will cause considerable hardship to ordinary citizens. People from some areas will reportedly have to travel around 35–40 kilometres to reach their respective police stations.

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