Assam: Nalbari College adjudged Best College at Gauhati University Inter-College Youth Festival

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a remarkable achievement, Nalbari College has been adjudged the Best College at the Gauhati University Inter-College Youth Festival held from November 3 to 7. The college's cultural and fine arts team delivered an outstanding performance, winning 17 awards across various categories among participants from 70 colleges, bringing immense pride and glory to Nalbari.

Under the guidance of teacher coordinators Dr. Ranjana Bhattacharyya and Dr. Rupak Kumar Sharma, the students of Nalbari College showcased their exceptional talents in music, dance, literary and other cultural competitions. The college secured first position in Group Song, Bhupen Hazarika Songs, Jayanta Hazarika Songs and Creative Choreography. It won second position in Parvati Prasad Barua Songs, Western Music, Borgeet, Assamese Light Music, Zubeen Garg Songs and Collage Making.

The college also secured third position in Light Classical Music, Solo Classical Dance, Folk Dance and Quiz Competition. In the debate competition, a student from the college earned the Second Best Debater title. Dhritidipa Kashyap was recognised as the Second Best Female Vocalist.

The crowning achievement came with Nalbari College being declared the Best College of the festival, making it a memorable occasion for the institution and the people of Nalbari.

The success is attributed to the tireless efforts and dedication of the participating students, along with the committed guidance of the teacher coordinators and trainers who worked hard to prepare the team for the prestigious event.

Expressing pride over the achievement, the college fraternity stated that the success was not merely an institutional accomplishment but also a matter of immense pride for the people of Nalbari. The remarkable performance has once again highlighted the cultural talent, artistic excellence and creative potential of the students of Nalbari College.

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