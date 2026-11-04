Assam: Newborn's Body Found Near Nalbari Medical College

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A shocking incident has triggered widespread sensation in the area after the body of a newborn baby was recovered from bushes beside a road near Nalbari Medical College & Hospital on Monday.

According to reports, the incident came to light when the owner of a local shop went to relieve himself and noticed the body of the newborn lying in the bushes beside the road. He immediately informed nearby residents and alerted Ghagrapar police.

Upon receiving the information, a team from Ghagrapar police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and initiated an investigation.

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