Assam: Nalbari College to Host Seminar on Harinath Sharma Daloi

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NALBARI: The Sahitya Akademi, under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with Mahendra Narayan Choudhury Balika Mahavidyalaya, Nalbari, is organising a special seminar to mark the birth centenary of eminent Assamese litterateur Harinath Sharma Daloi on October 30. The daylong programme will be held on the college premises in Nalbari, bringing together scholars, writers, academicians, and literary enthusiasts to discuss his life and contributions to Assamese literature.

According to the programme schedule, the inaugural session will begin at 10 am. Diganta Biswas Sarma, Executive Officer of the Sahitya Akademi's regional office in Kolkata, will participate in the inaugural programme.

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