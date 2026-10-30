Assam: Nalbari’s 66th Nij Pakowa Lakshmi Puja Mahotsav Concludes

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NALBARI: The four-day-long 66th Nij Pakowa Sarbajanin Lakshmi Puja Mahotsav, one of the traditional religious festivals of Nalbari district, concluded on October 28 with devotion, cultural programmes, and various social initiatives. Lakshiram Saud, a senior social worker from the Tatipara locality of Nij Pakowa village, was honoured with the prestigious Pakowa Ratna Award for his contribution to society. The festival was organised from October 25 to 28, continuing the age-old tradition of welcoming Goddess Lakshmi after the autumnal Durga Puja celebrations. The residents of Nij Pakowa participated enthusiastically in the religious and cultural programmes, reflecting the village's rich spiritual heritage.

The organising committee, headed by President Kumud Dutta, Chief Secretary Dhiresh Dutta, Secretary Bhargavajyoti Dutta and Publicity Secretary Rupak Baishya. This year's award was presented to Lakshiram Saud in recognition of his social contributions.

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