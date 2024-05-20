Assam: Nalbari District Journalists’ Association held its Felicitation Programme

A Correspondent

Nalbari: The 34-year-old Nalbari District Journalists’ Association (NDJA) held its get together and felicitation programme at Hari Mandir grounds at Ghaghrapar, Nalbari district on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Nalbari District Journalists’ Association President Biren Kalita. The journalists who have been working in Nalbari district for a long time were felicitated with a gamosa, a certificate and souvenirs. The meeting was attended by Dr Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, Principal and Chief Superintendent of Nalbari Medical College, Ganesh Tamuli, Principal North East Cancer Institute, Anjan Kumar Sarma, Deputy Editor Asomiya Pratidin, Tafiq Uddin Ahmed, Chief Director Pratibimba Live and several other dignitaries. The ceremony was preceded by flag hoisting, Swahid tarpan and lantern lighting in the morning.

Also Read: Noted journalist of Sivasagar District Journalist Association Prodip Dutta recalled (sentinelassam.com)