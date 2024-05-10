Assam: Barak Valley students fare well in Higher Secondary examination

Silchar: The overall pass percentage crossed 80% in Barak Valley in all the three streams. In Cachar district, a total of 8,879 candidates in Arts streams and 74.21 per cent came out successful. However, only 1319 students secured first division while 2256 in second and rest 3018 passed in third division. In science stream, total number of candidates was 1910 and 1572 cleared the examination.

Pass percentage in the science stream was 82.30 per cent. 865 students secured 1st division, 513 in 2nd division and rest 194 in 3rd division. In Commerce, total number of candidates was 1025. Out of the 917 successful candidates, 385 secured 1st division, 405 in second division and rest 117 in third division. Pass percentage in Commerce was 89.46 per cent in Cachar. In Karimganj district, total 6338 candidates in Arts streams and 88.07 per cent came out successful.

A total of 1942 students secured first division while 2084 in second and rest 1556 passed in third division. In science stream, the total number of candidates was 1220 and 1068 cleared the examination. Pass percentage in the science stream was 87.54 per cent. 590 students secured 1st division, 363 in 2nd division and rest 115 in 3rd division. In Commerce, total number of candidates was 413. Out of the 350 successful candidates, 130 secured 1st division, 122 in second division and rest 98 in third division. Pass percentage in Commerce was 83. 53 per cent in Karimganj district.

In Hailakandi district, total 3465 candidates in Arts streams and 81.21 per cent came out successful. However, only 646 students secured first division while 1058 in second and rest 1110 passed in third division. In science stream, total number of candidates was 986 and 791 cleared the examination. Pass percentage in the science stream was 80.23 per cent. 281 students secured 1st division, 370 in 2nd division and rest 140 in 3rd division. In Commerce, total number of candidates was 197. Out of the 159 successful candidates, 73 secured 1st division, 60 in second division and rest 26 in third division. Pass percentage in Commerce was 80.71 per cent in Hailakandi.

