Assam: Nalbari District Xahitya Xabha Pays Tribute to Dr Harinath Sharma Doloi

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NALBARI: The Nalbari District Xahitya Xabha organised a memorial meeting to pay tributes to eminent scholar, litterateur, Sahityacharya, Nalbari Ratna, former President of the Nalbari District Xahitya Xabha, and retired professor of Madhab Choudhury College, Barpeta, Dr Harinath Sharma Doloi, on June 30.

The commemorative programme was held at the Nalbari Xahitya Samaj auditorium and was presided over by the President of the Nalbari District Xahitya Xabha, Dr Biren Kumar Chakravarty.

Delivering the keynote address, retired academic officer of the Assam State School Education Board Harinarayan Das highlighted the literary contributions and scholarly works of Dr Harinath Sharma Doloi. Former President of the Nalbari District Xahitya Xabha Dr Bipin Chandra Kalita, attending as a distinguished guest, spoke on the life, achievements, and enduring legacy of the renowned scholar.

On the occasion, the annual educational awards instituted in memory of Shashiprabha Devi, the Late wife of Dr Harinath Sharma Doloi, were presented to students securing the highest marks in Sanskrit in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination from Nalbari district for the 2025-26 academic session.

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