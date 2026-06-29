No one can define poetry in a single finger’s breadth: Axam Xahitya Xabha president

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: ’No expert in the world has been able to define poetry — it cannot be contained within a single fingertip’s breadth. ‘’’This was stated by Axam Xahitya Xabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, who spoke as the chief guest at the Kabya-Kakali (poetry confluence) and Kabya-Shibir (poetry workshop) organised by the Kabi Sanmilan Sub-committee of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, in collaboration with the Jorhat Central Office and hosted by the Tarajan Sanmilita Branch Xahitya Xabha. Elaborating on the significance of the event, Xabha’s principal secretary, Debajit Bora, described the Kabya-Kakali not merely as a poetry recitation programme, but as an open platform for new ideas, linguistic aesthetics, and poetic creativity. He noted that the event seeks to build a dignified platform by bringing together veteran and emerging poets from across the state, treating poetry as a form of dedicated practice.

The afternoon session of the Kabya-Kakali was conducted by poet Dr Pranay Phukan and anchored by Kabi Sanmilan sub-committee convener Naba Rajan. Poet and critic Rajib Bora offered an incisive, impartial analysis of the poems presented. Among those who recited original compositions were Bijay Rabidas, Punya Devi, Punjan Baruah, Gangamohan Mili, Baidya Bright Burhagohain, Ranjit Gogoi, Utpal Dole, Muhi Saikia, Dandiran Bora, Ankur Borgohain, Sushanta Bora, Jayanta Dutta, Bablu Prasad Baruah, Pranjal Kumar Khaund, Dr Deepa Thakuria, Jonmoni Sahu, Monalisa Saikia, Swapnali Kalita, Jatin Mili, Bandana Kaushik Bordoloi, Samir Shankar Dutta, Lakshi Prasad Regan, Abhijit Gogoi and Ashanta Ratul Dutta.

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