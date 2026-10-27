Assam: Nalbari farmer concerned over elephant crop damage

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Farmer Arvind Deka has raised concerns over the repeated damage to crops caused by wild elephants, alleging that the problem has continued for several years. Despite suffering recurring losses, he has continued farming because of his deep attachment to the land and his commitment to agriculture.

According to Deka, the most painful aspect of the situation is that months of hard work and investment can go to waste just when farmers are looking forward to harvesting their crops. For those dependent on agriculture, such losses affect not only their income but also their ability to maintain their families and plan for the future.

Expressing concern over the plight of farmers, Deka has made an earnest appeal to the Assam Government, particularly the Agriculture Minister, to take the issue seriously. He has urged the minister and concerned departmental officials to visit the affected agricultural areas, interact directly with farmers, and assess the ground realities instead of relying solely on official reports.

He has also called for effective measures to reduce human-elephant conflict, protect agricultural fields, and ensure appropriate compensation for farmers whose crops are damaged.

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