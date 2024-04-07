Assam: Nalbari gears up for Lok Sabha Election

Nalbari: Nalbari district is all set for conducting Lok Sabha Election-2024 in the third phase on May 7 along with the HPCs - Kamrup, Dhubri and Kokrajhar. This time a total of 6,13,830 voters will participate in the electoral process through 807 polling stations in the district. For smooth management and conduct of works related to election, various cells have been activated and are already into rendering service. District Election Officer-cum-DC Nalbari Varnali Deka has been personally visiting various polling stations to ensure availability of all the Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at the polling stations in the district and also conducting SVEEP meetings with voters to increase voting percentage.

Various activities are being carried out under various cells under the overall coordination of the nodal cell. This cell provides logistic support to pertaining to the smooth disposal of election-related works.

The Personnel and Training Cell, which is responsible for meeting the entire requirement of manpower for conducting the election process in the district, has already engaged 4471 persons of various parent departments. Of these, 3760 are polling personnel including more than 300 women personnel. As an unprecedented move, nearly 50% of the Urban Polling stations of the district would be manned entirely by women polling teams.

The district administration has conducted a number of training sessions for all polling personnel, zonal/sector officers, ALMTs, master trainers including a special training for women polling personnel. Such training included the training of presiding and 1st polling officers which was held from March 15 to March 16 at Nalbari college.

