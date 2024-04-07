Assam: World Health Day observed at LGBRIMH, Tezpur

Tezpur: World Health Day was celebrated by LGBRIMH, Tezpur on Saturday at LGBRIMH premises. Dr. Vijay Gogoi, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, commenced the event with a welcome address, emphasizing the concept and significance of the right to health. The event started with a panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Diptarup Chowdhury, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology, LGBRIMH. Five esteemed panelists joined the discussion.

Dr. Tanya Seshadri, Assistant Director, Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, Dr. Vijay Anand Ismavel, Pediatric Surgeon and Co-founder of Makunda Christian Leprosy General Hospital, Karimganj, Assam and Dr. Yogesh Jain, Pediatric Oncologist and Co-founder of Jan Swasth Sahyog, Chhattisgarh joined online. Dr. Kangkan Pathak, Professor, and Head, Department of Psychiatry, LGBRIMH and Dr. Arunjyoti Baruah, Professor, and Head of Department, Psychiatric Nursing, were present as in-person panelists. United by their public health work, the panel shared inspiring stories of serving marginalized communities. Despite challenges, they emphasized the power of collaboration and hope for the future. Their narratives showcased resilience and a commitment to effecting positive change, highlighting the importance of collective action in addressing health disparities.

Furthermore, a debate competition engaged participants from LGBRIMH, moderated by Dr. Gaurangi Maitra, a biologist and member of the National Academy of Sciences, India.

The esteemed judges for the programme included Dr. Pinaki Chakravarty, Professor at the Department of Pharmacology at Tezpur Medical College. Dr. Anjuman Borah, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Tezpur University. Six students from different departments of LGBRIMH participated in the debate competition: Oishika Sarkar, Soumyajit Sarkar, Bansuklang Tariang, Aaryaman Chatterjee, Manas Pratim Ray, and Dikshita Mahanta.

With well-researched arguments and articulate delivery, each participant brought forth their unique perspectives on the given topic ‘In pursuit of Universal Healthcare, we are sacrificing high-quality care.’ Their arguments were not only intellectually stimulating but also reflected a passion for addressing the challenges and complexities within the realm of healthcare.

Also Read: Workshop on basic laboratory skills on microbiology held at Dhing College

Also Watch: