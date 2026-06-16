Assam: Nalbari launches inquiry into alleged occupation of reserve grazing lands

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Assam government and the Nalbari district administration have initiated action over allegations of encroachment on government and grazing reserve lands in the char areas under the Barkhetri Revenue Circle. The move follows a report published in The Sentinel on June 9, which highlighted alleged encroachments on grazing reserves and government lands in Velakhaiti, Shobhamari, Baramara and Velengimari villages.

Acting on the directions of the Nalbari District Commissioner, Barkhetri Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Nath conducted a field inspection of the disputed areas on Sunday. Accompanied by land records officials and village heads, Nath visited the remote char regions to assess the situation and gather information regarding the alleged encroachments.

According to sources, the inspection team travelled by mechanised boat from Kaplabari ferry ghat in Mukalmua to reach the affected villages. During the visit, officials interacted with land records personnel, local village authorities and cattle rearers to determine the extent and nature of the occupation of grazing and government lands.

The Circle Officer directed officials to prepare a detailed list of individuals allegedly occupying the disputed land and constructing residential structures there. The inspection covered Baramara, Velengimari, Shobhamari and Velakhaiti villages.

Local residents and cattle rearers claim that thousands of bighas of land in these villages were designated as grazing reserves during the British era and have long supported the livelihoods of cattle and buffalo farmers across Barkhetri. However, local organisations allege that portions of these reserves have gradually been encroached upon, reducing available grazing areas and affecting indigenous cattle-rearing communities.

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