A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The decision to close six schools in Nalbari town and use their premises as temporary accommodation for police personnel during the 13-day historic Nalbari Raax Mahotsav has triggered strong resentment among a section of parents and concerned citizens.

While acknowledging the importance of security arrangements for the grand cultural and religious festival, parents have questioned the decision to suspend regular academic activities and use government school buildings for purposes unrelated to education.

According to concerned parents, accommodating police personnel in school buildings does not directly benefit or harm students, but shutting down educational institutions inevitably affects the academic progress of children. They argue that schools should primarily remain dedicated to imparting education and should not be repeatedly converted into temporary accommodation facilities for festivals and other public events.

The matter has become particularly concerning as unit examinations in the schools are scheduled to begin immediately after the Raax Mahotsav. Parents fear that the interruption of regular classes during this crucial period could leave students with inadequate preparation time ahead of their examinations.

Adding to their concerns, another phase of school closures may be required after December 2 to accommodate theatre artistes and performers participating in the festival-related programmes. This has raised fears that students may lose additional classroom days, further affecting the academic calendar.

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