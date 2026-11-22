A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Preparations are in full swing for the 97th Raax Mahotsav at Phulpanichiga Anchalik Raaxutsav Bornamghar Kala Krishti Kendra, one of the prominent cultural and spiritual organisations in the greater Jhanji area in Sivasagar district.

The historic Raax festival has been organised continuously since 1930. This year, the four-day-long celebration will be held from November 23 to November 26 with a series of religious, cultural, and traditional programmes.

On the opening day, the programme will begin with flag hoisting, smriti tarpan, and plantation of saplings. This will be followed by a Bhagawat procession across the locality. The festival will be inaugurated by Dr Manjit Gogoi, Principal of Jhanji HNS College.

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