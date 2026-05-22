Nalbari: Tihu launches awareness drive to streamline traffic, parking discipline

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In an effort to improve traffic management and ensure safer roads, Tihu police and the Tihu Municipal Board have jointly launched a special awareness campaign from Thursday in Tihu town, the second major urban centre of Nalbari district.

The initiative aims to create awareness among vehicle owners, drivers, and business establishments regarding proper traffic discipline and parking regulations in the busy commercial town. According to officials, frequent traffic congestion has recently been reported due to vehicles being parked for long hours along the main roads, disrupting the smooth movement of traffic.

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