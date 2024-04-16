Assam: Nalbari Xahitya Xamaj observed ‘Nijar Din’ on first day of Bohag

Nalbari: Nalbari Xahitya Xamaj, one of the special branches of the Axom Xahitya Xabha observed ‘Nijar Din’ on the first day of Bohag. Five septuagenarians, who played different role in shaping the society are felicitated every year. This year, Nalbari Xahitya Xamaj felicitated freedom fighter Hiranmoyee Devi, educationist Dharitri Devi Choudhury, writer Surendra Kakati, veteran actor Fazal Ali and prominent businessman Jnanchand Jain. The event was attended by vice-president of Nalbari Xahitya Xamaj Kalpana Mishra, secretary Manash Jyoti Sarma, treasurer Ajit Rajbangshi and members Bajrang Khemka, Munindra Das, Sunil Sharma, Khadeja Begum and Phulkan Deka. The event was enlivened by the performances of Bihu songs by Khadeja Begum and Bajrang Khemka.

