Assam: Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve to reopen for tourists on Oct 30

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Divisional Forest Officer of the Western Assam Wildlife Division and Field Director of Nameri Tiger Reserve has announced that Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve will reopen to tourists for the 2024-25 season on October 30. The reopening is in accordance with the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997. The notice also states that, following guidelines from the Government of India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, the National Tiger Conservation Authority, and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam, trekking activities will be closed to visitors on Tuesdays each week.

