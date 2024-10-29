Dissident BJP leader, Amiyo Kanti Das withdraws nomination for Dholai bye-election

A correspondent

Silchar: Pulling down the curtains on the week-long drama, Amiyo Kanti Das, the dissident BJP leader finally withdrew his nomination on Monday for the Dholai bye-election. Cachar’s Guardian Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, the ‘emissary’ of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived at Natun Bazar in Dholai where Das along with his supporters were holding a meeting. Baruah, Lakhipur MLA Kausik Rai and district BJP president Bimolendu Roy talked to Das and his supporters and assured them of political rehabilitation. Later, Amiyo Kanti arrived at the DC office along with Baruah, Rai and Roy and withdrew the nomination.

Speaking with the media persons, Das said, “The Chief Minister had personally talked to him and requested him to withdraw the nomination in the interest of the party. The Chief Minister and other party top leaders admitted that I had been wronged by denying me the ticket,” maintaining this Das said, local MP Parimal Suklabaidya was behind the denial of his nomination. In clear terms, Das said, in the last 35 years Suklabaidya who was the MLA for many terms and presently the MP had done nothing for the development of Dholai. Party workers were aggrieved with Suklabaidya, he added.

