Assam: Nameri National Park to reopen on Nov 1

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TEZPUR: Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve, under the jurisdiction of the Western Assam Wildlife Division, will reopen for tourists for the 2026–27 season from November 1, 2026 onwards, as announced by the Office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Western Assam Wildlife Division-cum-Field Director, Nameri Tiger Reserve, vide Office Order No. 119 dated 26 October 2026. The reopening will be subject to the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997.

However, trekking activities in the Core Area will remain closed to visitors every Tuesday. This restriction is in compliance with the directives of the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Tiger Conservation Authority, and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam.

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