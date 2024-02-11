Assam: National AYUSH Mission organized a yoga awareness camp for specially-abled children at Dhing College

NAGAON: Under the auspices of the National AYUSH Mission, Assam, the Arogya Care Foundation, in collaboration with Dhing College, organized a transformative yoga awareness camp for specially-abled children at the yoga hall within the indoor stadium of Dhing College. The camp provided a nurturing environment for children to explore the benefits of yoga. Over 35 specially-abled children actively participated in the event.

Dr Biman Hazarika, principal of Dhing College, Dr Dhiren Chandra Nath, District Nodal Officer of NAM Assam, attended the camp as the special guests and emphasized on the importance of holistic health and inclusivity.

Shravan Kumar Bora, District Programme Manager of NAM Assam, delivered a keynote speech, highlighting the significance of yoga in enhancing the well-being of individuals with special needs. Highlighting the anatomical benefits of yoga for specially-abled children, Himan Jyoti Bora, an expert in physiotherapy, shared insights during his speech.

Dipankor Barman, Block Coordinator of RBSK, were joined by Babul Uddin Ahmed and Rafiqul Islam, Block Resources Persons for Inclusive Education, are among the distinguished who attended the event too. The event was meticulously coordinated by the secretary of the Arogya Care Foundation.

