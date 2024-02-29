Assam: National Science Day observed across state

Tezpur: On account of the National Science Day, Tezpur University organised its Annual Science Fest- 11th edition of inSCIgnis 2024 from February 28 to February 29. This year the theme highlights “Unravelling the Mysteries of the Universe”, “Vigyansya Agyate Anveshanam”. Dr. Arup Kumar Misra, Chairman of Pollution Control Board was invited as the chief guest of the occasion, guest of honour Dr. G Parathasarthy, INSA senior scientist, National Institute of Advanced Studies also graced the inauguration ceremony along with Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Mrinmay Kumar Sarma, Dean, School of Sciences Prof. Robin Kumar Dutta, Dean, Student’s Welfare Prof. Manabendra Mandal and Faculty Coordinator Prof. Nayanmoni Gogoi and other dignitaries who came together to celebrate “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat.”

Chief guest, Dr. Arup Kumar Misra delivered his discourse by highlighting the historical significance of National Science Day, recalling the landmark Bharat Jan Vigyan Jatha of 1987, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the World’s largest scientific experiment where 330 districts of the country were selected and small groups of science communicators were sent to different rural areas to communicate with the common people about the most essential components of science in their daily life. Despite the noble intentions behind the initiative, Dr. Misra acknowledged its limited impact, attributing it to the absence of “Gyan” meaning knowledge. After reviewing this initiative it was found that there was a huge communication gap which led to remolding the experiment in 1992 under a new banner, Bharat Jan Gyan Vigyan Jatha with a renewed focus on knowledge dissemination which was extensively lauded by the world.

Emphasizing the essence of scientific growth, Dr. Misra drew parallels with the pioneering work of Nobel laureate CV Raman, who achieved the discovery of the Raman Effect with minimal resources in a broken laboratory in Calcutta. He underscored the need to instill scientific temperament in young minds to spur innovation and progress. He also urged the audience to transcend mere celebration and reflection on past scientific achievements, stressing the need for continuous cultivation of scientific thinking in society. He cautioned against the 4M’s which are- Magic, Miracle, Mystery and Myth, advocating for a systematic, scientific approach to national development. Furthermore, Dr. Misra challenged individuals to assess their contributions to society and confront prejudices and superstitions hindering progress. He emphasized that true liberation from outdated beliefs can only be achieved through the pervasive adoption of a scientific mindset.

DOOMDOOMA: Under the auspices of Assam Science Society (ASS), Doomdooma branch and in collaboration with Bir Raghav Moran Government Model (BRMGM) College, Doomdooma, National Science Day (NSD) was observed on Wednesday at BRMGM college with Dr Meena Devi Baruah, president, ASS, Doomdooma branch in the chair. In the beginning secretary of ASS, Doomdooma branch explained the objectives of the meeting and dwelt briefly on the life and achievements of Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman.

Thereafter, Principal of BRMGM College narrated how the college had taken up two projects on training specially-abled persons on bamboo craft and on another batch on weaving in keeping with this year’s theme of NSD ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’. On the other hand Principal of Doomdooma College, Dr Kamaleswar Kalita said that the lack of development of scientific temperament among the people was the reason behind only a few number of people getting Nobel prize so far.

