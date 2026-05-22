Assam: Nationwide pharma strike disrupts medicine trade in Bongaigaon

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BONGAIGAON: The nationwide strike called by the All India Chemists and Druggists Association, held in the state under the Assam Chemists and Druggists Association and supported by the Bongaigaon Chemists and Druggists Association, strongly affected Bongaigaon on Thursday as retail and wholesale medicine shops remained closed across the town.

Association President Arup Kumar Moulik and Secretary Ashok Choudhury alleged that illegal online medicine sales without proper monitoring were harming traditional pharmacy businesses and public health. Vice-President Parmananda Patgiri and Joint Secretary Sushanta Dutta said that medicines were being supplied online without valid doctors' prescriptions, which may create serious health risks in future.

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