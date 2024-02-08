Assam: Natun Sur Prakashan Parishad, a leading publication house of Lakhimpur district declares names of winners of 2024

LAKHIMPUR: Natun Sur Prakashan Parishad, a leading publication house of Lakhimpur district, has declared the names of its award winners for the year 2024. This year, the publication institution has selected noted poet Nanda Singh Borkala for its Sahitya Jyoti Bota (Award) while noted journalist Nitumoni Saikia has been selected for its Kotha Baibhav Bonta. Sahitya Jyoti Bonta was awarded to Nanda Singh Borkala as a recognition to his literary creations, mainly his poems of unique trend, which depict social consciousness and search for true human being in the society. He is an officer of Assam Police Services and currently holding the position of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Armed Police at Guwahati. He has been awarded by Assam police day silver medal, DGP special medal etc. He has already established himself to be a popular Assamese writer, poet and columnist. In his literary career spanning in two decades, 18 books of poetry, story and other works have been published. He has also jointly edited another 10 books. He was honoured with prestigious “Asom Kesari Ambikagiri Roy Choudhury” Award in the year 2007 by the Axam Xahitya Xabha, Dr. Maidul Islam Borah Award in 2014, DR. Bhupen Hazarika Award in 2016. He did his Ph.D on “Asomiya Adhunik Geetat Jatiya Prem Aru Bhabishya Chetana”. He was the president of Kavi Sanmilan of 72th session of Assam Sahitya Sabha held in kaliabar, in the year 2015.

On the other hand, Kotha Baibhav Bota was extended to journalist Nitumoni Saikia for his relentless endeavour to create extensive awareness by raising the issues related to Assamese nationality and society through his programmes broadcast with intuitive presentation. According to the publication house, his presentation seems to be unique, inspiring and trend making in the profession for the resolution to the issues

Notably, Natun Sur Prakashan Parishad has been conferring the Sahitya Jyoti and Kotha Baibhav Bota on the literary and cultural and prominent figures of the State, who contribute a lot in their fields of work, every year since 2006. This year the awards will be conferred on the winners in a special programme to be held in April, stated a press release issued by Natun Sur Prakashan Parishad Director Jiten Baruah.

