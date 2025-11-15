Nazira: Free health camp for journalists held ahead of National Press Day

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A free health and eye check-up camp was organized for journalists in Nazira on November 14, ahead of the National Press Day celebrations on November 16. The camp was held at the Nazira Government-aided Hospital, from 9 am onwards. The event was organized by the Public Relation Department of Nazira, in collaboration with the Civil Administration, Health Department, and the NGO Nari Unnati. Eye specialists from Dibrugarh RENU EYE CARE CENTRE, led by Dr Arundhati Tamuli, provided free eye check-up services to the journalists. The camp was inaugurated by the Co-District Commissioner of Nazira, Pratibha Meshram, along with other dignitaries.

