Assam: Nazira College hosts cybercrime awareness programme

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The importance of safeguarding personal data on Android mobile phones and regularly updating mobile applications was highlighted at a cybercrime awareness programme held at the auditorium of Nazira College on Saturday.

The programme was organised jointly by the Sivasagar district police, Nazira police station, and the Nazira Police Station-level Citizens' Committee, with the objective of creating awareness among students and members of the public about cybercrime and online safety.

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