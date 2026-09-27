Assam News

Assam: Nazira College hosts cybercrime awareness programme

Nazira College hosts cybercrime awareness programme, urging students and public to protect personal data on Android phones and update apps regularly.
Cybercrime racket
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The importance of safeguarding personal data on Android mobile phones and regularly updating mobile applications was highlighted at a cybercrime awareness programme held at the auditorium of Nazira College on Saturday.

The programme was organised jointly by the Sivasagar district police, Nazira police station, and the Nazira Police Station-level Citizens' Committee, with the objective of creating awareness among students and members of the public about cybercrime and online safety.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh Cancer Centre Holds Two-Day Training for Blood Centre Technologists

Nazira College
cybercrime awareness programme
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com