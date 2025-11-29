Assam: Nazira grappling with dust pollution and neglected infrastructure

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: As one crosses the Dikhow river and enters Nazira town, the devastated state of Dhodar Ali road is immediately apparent. The massive potholes that have been plaguing the road for a long time were recently filled with soil by the authorities in an unplanned manner, resulting in the entire area becoming clouded with dust.

The busy road, which sees thousands of vehicles pass through it every day, has become dusty, and air pollution is posing a threat to public health. Yet, the administration and people's representatives appear to be oblivious to the issue.

