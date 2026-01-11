Assam: Nazira Masjid launches 'Hadiya' clothing drive for needy families

A CORRESPONDENT

Nazira: The Nazira Amulapatti Purana Masjid Jamaat has taken a significant step to support underprivileged families by launching a clothing collection and distribution centre named "Hadiya". The initiative aims to provide usable clothes, blankets, and other garments to poor and needy families in the Nazira area.

The Hadiya office has been set up in a house donated by the late Masuna Begum and was formally inaugurated by retired headmaster Alhaj Aliur Ullah on January 9. The centre is collecting unused but wearable clothing for children, women, and men.

The Purana Masjid Jamaat has appealed to the public to support this noble cause by donating clothing and essential items. For donations and further information, individuals can contact Abdul Haris (9854256848) or Abdul Arif (9436053692).

