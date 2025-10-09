Assam: Artist Imam Ali Paints Heartfelt Mural of Zubeen Garg in Guwahati’s Rajdhani Masjid Area

Guwahati: In a touching gesture that has resonated with fans across Assam, Imam Ali, a young artist from Dhubri, has painted a striking mural of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg in the Rajdhani Masjid area of Guwahati.

Imam, who has been painting since the age of 12, described the artwork as a “tribute from the heart” to the artist who has inspired generations through his music. The mural, which captures Zubeen’s trademark energy and expression, has quickly become a local attraction, drawing residents and visitors who stop to admire the lifelike portrayal of the state’s beloved icon.