KKHSOU Observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to Mark National Unity Day

Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) today, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as per the directives of the UGC- University Grants Commission.

An online Pledge-taking Ceremony was organised at 12:00pm , which was coordinated by Dr. Utpal Deka, Assistant Professor of the University. A total of 82 participants, including the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, faculty members, officers, employees, research scholars, and learners, took the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das emphasised the need to strengthen the University in the spirit of unity and collective effort inspired by Sardar Patel. The formal Vote of Thanks was offered by Registrar Prof. Pranab Saikia.

In addition, a Run for Unity was organised by Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Degree College Study Centre, Orang, with the participation of 92 persons. All study centres of the University also conducted Pledge-taking Ceremonies at their respective centres.

The programme successfully reinforced the spirit of national unity and integrity among the University community.