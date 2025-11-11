Assam: Nazira residents forced to rely on unsafe water amid prolonged crisis

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Residents of Nazira town are facing an acute water crisis, with the municipal corporation failing to repair a deep tube well for the fifth day, leaving thousands without access to drinking water.

The situation is dire, with people forced to rely on contaminated water from nearby ponds and streams. The Nazira Municipal Board (NMB) has been accused of incompetence and negligence, with residents alleging that the NMB is more interested in spending money on unnecessary projects than addressing the water crisis.

The NMB has been criticized for its handling of the situation, with residents accusing the corporation of shirking its responsibility and blaming the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department for the crisis. The PHE Department, however, has claimed that the NMB is responsible for the water supply scheme, which was handed over to it in 2008.

The residents are demanding that the government take immediate action to address the crisis and provide them with a reliable supply of clean drinking water. They are also seeking accountability from the NMB and the PHE Department for their failure to provide basic services.

Also Read: Assam: Industrial waste and polluted water discharge in Rongamati sparks tension