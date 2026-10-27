Assam's boxer Lovlina Borgohain accorded grand reception at Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Assam's celebrated boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won the gold medal in the middleweight boxing category at the 2026 Asian Games held in Japan, was accorded a grand felicitation in Nazira on Sunday. The accomplished pugilist, who has brought laurels to the country and Assam through her achievements on the international sporting stage, received a warm welcome from a large gathering of admirers eager to catch a glimpse of the champion and convey their best wishes.

Lovlina was felicitated with traditional Assamese gamosas, bouquets, and various gifts by members of the public and representatives of numerous organisations. Deeply touched by the affection and warmth extended to her, the boxer graciously accepted the greetings and blessings of the people.

The felicitation programme was organised under the supervision of Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain, in collaboration with the Nazira and Simaluguri municipalities. More than a hundred organisations and institutions participated in the programme to honour Lovlina for her remarkable sporting achievement and her contribution to bringing recognition to Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Lovlina said that the strong emotional bond she shared with the people of Assam had always been a source of courage and inspiration for her. She added that the love, encouragement, and blessings of the people motivated her to work harder and give her best in the sporting arena in the days ahead.

Following her success at the Asian Games, Lovlina has now set her sights on winning an Olympic gold medal.

Following the felicitation ceremony, Lovlina visited the site earmarked for the proposed Upper Nazira Sports Complex, which is planned as a key component of a larger sports development project spread across approximately 150 bighas of land in Nazira.